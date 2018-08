In case you are not being able to eat for the last couple of days due to a pain in the tummy or are suffering from nausea, vomiting, bloating of stomach, burping or heart burn, please do consult a doctor as there is a high possibility that you have developed stomach ulcer. Ulcers in the stomach are open sores within the stomach lining that is mostly caused due to excessive amount of acid present in the stomach. These can cause severe damage, hence, are often very painful. Apart from the conventional ways of treating your ulcer, you may try adding these to your diet to overcome the condition.

Flavonoids: According to researches, flavonoids, also known as bioflavonoids that naturally occur in several fruits and vegetables, can be an effective treatment for stomach ulcers. You should try adding soybeans, legumes, red grapes, kale, broccoli, apples, berries and tea, specifically green tea to your diet as these are rich in flavonoids.

Deglycyrrhizinated licorice: This is plain licorice with the sweet flavour extracted. A study suggested deglycurrhizinated licorice can retrict growth of ulcers and heal it.

Probiotics: These are living bacteria and yeast that add healthy and vital microorganisms to the digestive tract that make the digestion smoother. Buttermilk, yogurt, miso, kimchi, kefir are rich in probiotics and should form an essential part of your diet if you are suffering from ulcer.

Honey: A storehouse of 200 elements including polyphenols and other antioxidants, honey has effective antibacterial properties and are known for restricting the growth of H. pylori, the bacteria that cause ulcers in stomach.

Garlic: Extract of garlic is a potential agent in controlling H. pylori growth. In case you do not like the taste of it, you can also use it in the form of a supplement. However, it can make your blood thinner. Hence, consult your doctor before consuming it in case you use any other blood thinners or aspirin.

Cranberry: Studies show that cranberries play a vital role in reducing urinary tract infections by abating bacteria from settling on the bladder walls. Cranberry and its extract can help you in inhibiting the growth of H.pylori as well.

Image Source: Shutterstock