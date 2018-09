There is every reason why you should be eating more sweet potatoes or shakarkandi. Sweet potato contains vitamins C, A, D and B6 and potassium, minerals, fibre and antioxidants. Sweet potato can supply you with 65 per cent of the minimum necessary daily amount of vitamin C. It is also good for diabetes as it has a very low glycemic index of 17 and helps to reduce blood sugar and insulin spikes and belly fat. It is excellent for increasing immunity and energy levels. The high fibre content can also help improve digestion and add bulk o your stools. The antioxidants in sweet potatoes can eliminate free radicals from your body and reduce your risk of getting inflammation. The beta-carotene in sweet potatoes can help reduce the risk of cancers such as kidneys, colon, intestine and prostate. Sweet potatoes are also good for eye health. But all the health benefits aside, sweet potatoes are amazing to taste and have a soft, mushy texture. You can easily replace some vegetables with the more nutritious sweet potatoes in a few popular recipes. Here are some of them:

1) Mashed potatoes: Boil sweet potatoes and mash them and add butter, milk and seasoning to this. It makes for an excellent side dish.

2) Chaat: Put olive oil on sweet potatoes, poke small holes in them and roast them in an oven. Cut the sweet potatoes, and mix with murmura, peanuts, tomatoes, chana along with a pudina and coriander chutney and tamarind-mashed date pulp water. Add lemon juice to taste.

3) Bread toast: Just replace your regular sandwich bread with roast sweet potato slices. You could also spread your favourite butters, tomato relish or guacamole on this and have it.

4) Sweet potato halwa: Boil and mash sweet potato. Fry cashew in oil and then add the mashed sweet potato to the oil. Cook and then add saffron, cardamom powder to it. Cool and serve.

5) Baked chips: Cut sweet poaotes into thin slices and coat them with olive oil and salt and pepper. Spread them on a baking sheet and bake them till they are crispy. Serve with a dip of your choice.