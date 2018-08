Going in for a really tough workout can be very satisfying. One, you can walk your way to glory thinking that you are right on the track of fitness and two, you can surely be glad that there is more hopes from yourself. But with all of this being said and done, according to a new research people who do go in for HIIT don’t really maintain consistency. Don’t get puzzled, we’ll break this down for you.

What does the research say?

According to a study named, ‘HIIT in the Real World: Outcomes from a 12-Month Intervention in Overweight Adults’, published in the journal Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, “HIIT was well-accepted by overweight adults and opting for HIIT as an alternative to standard exercise recommendations led to no difference in health outcomes after 12 months. While regular participation in unsupervised HIIT declined rapidly, those apparently adherent to regular HIIT demonstrated beneficial weight loss and visceral fat reduction.”

A lot of studies have earlier proven that HIIT is very effective for weight loss however, the lacunae in those were that these studies were done on college students. The real life problems of going to office post these strenuous sessions haven’t been explored fully.

While it is still not clear whether hitting the gym to sweat it all out is proven to be helpful, the researchers in this study concluded that those who do attend these session fall out of gyms eventually- mainly because of the aftermath of such strenuous training.

According to a 2015 study published in the American Journal of Medicine a medical condition called rhabdomyolysis, was seen to be prevalent among newcomers who did HIIT. The condition is associated with military training camps- due to vigorous activities. Those who suffer from rhabdomyolysis generally experience excruciating pain due to the to intracellular muscle constituents breaking down and leaking into their blood stream.

What is the way out now?

Simply put, practise all your sessions under expert supervision. And don’t hurry into anything without knowing about it fully. Also while you go in for a HIIT, make sure to give yourself enough rest.

Reference:

1: Roy M, Williams SM, Brown RC, Meredith-Jones KA, Osborne H, Jospe M, Taylor

RW. HIIT in the Real World: Outcomes from a 12-Month Intervention in Overweight

Adults. Med Sci Sports Exerc. 2018 Apr 21. doi: 10.1249/MSS.0000000000001642.

[Epub ahead of print] PubMed PMID: 29683919.

Image Source: Shutterstock