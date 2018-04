I believe that there is nothing Sushmita Sen can’t do. Being an amazing mother at a young age, acting, being an inspiration, empowering women and the list is never-ending. And while she is busy being awesome at almost everything she does, Sushmita, at the age of 42 looks like she stopped ageing after 18. Yes! And it isn’t all magic that she looks like that she works hard for it. Sushmita usually spends her time sweating at the gym and working out like a boss. Recently, she uploaded a fire mirror selfie of her on Instagram and it is #FitnessGoals. Take a look at Sushmita Sen flaunting her abs and looking like an absolute fitness queen.

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Apr 4, 2018 at 7:30am PDT

Her caption on the picture was interesting too. The caption read, ‘Body shy? #NAH #bodyproud tracking #workinprogress Looking good is one thing…Feeling good is EVERYTHING!!! #feelgood & yes take a #selfie when you do!!😅 I love you guys!’ Now if this is not positivity I don’t know what is. This shows her motivating attitude towards life.

Sushmita Sen is very fitness conscious and that only gives us more inspiration each time. Take a look at few of her videos and pictures that will make you hit the gym right away.

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Apr 17, 2018 at 11:46am PDT