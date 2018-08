If your mother added soy chunks in your daily meal by adding it in pulao or made a sabzi of those chunks, be thankful. Soy is a great food item with tons of health benefits. According to a study published in the journal Bone Reports, women who undergo menopause face serious health concerns including osteoporosis, decreased physical activity and weight gain which could prevented by consuming soy.

The study added that soy protein might help in fighting negative effects of menopause on bone and metabolic health. The researchers also claim that soy protein has positive effects on bone strength for women who have not yet reached menopause. Therefore, the study recommends that everybody consume soy-based whole foods like tofu in their diet.

Professor of nutrition and exercise physiology, Pamela Hinton said, “The findings suggest that all women might see improved bone strength by adding some soy-based whole foods, such as tofu and soy milk, to their diet.”

Hinton along with, co-author and associate professor of nutrition and exercise physiology, Victoria Vieira-Potter, studied the effects of soy versus corn-based diets on rats selectively bred to have low fitness levels.

“Prior research has shown that these rats are good models, average American women are relatively inactive both before, and especially after, menopause,” said Vieira-Potter.

There are some interesting ways to include soy in your diet. Here are 3 of them:

1) Soy milk:

This wonder milk is a healthy source of Vitamin D and Calcium. This is a great source of protein (of course!) but tastes good so consuming it isn’t that big a problem. A cup of plain soy milk contains about 300 milligrams of calcium.

2) Soy chunks:

Studies have proven that soya chunks contain about 533 milligrams of calcium and about 21 grams of iron. Consuming this is one of the easiest ways to consume soy since they can be added to any of your rice dishes and can also be made into a regular sabzi (vegetable preparation) like potatoes.

3) Tofu:

A boon for vegetarians, tofu is known as soybean curd. It is similar to cheese in its texture. Apart from being an excellent source of calcium, it is used as a main ingredient in many dishes.

(with inputs from ANI)

