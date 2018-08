When we hear of the term dieting, we generally think of it as a punishment. Totally cutting down on certain foods and eliminating almost all our favourite sweets and what not. But according to a new book written by Bob Harper, a renowned celebrity fitness trainer and author, all carbs are not bad carbs and you don’t have to kick them off from your food list!

In his book, “The Super Carb Diet“, he says something that we have been yearning to hear. He emphasises that the key to lose weight is to eat the right food by including the right carbs and not cutting out carbs completely.

Harper says that fad diets often tell you to banish certain foods from your diet, but this mindless cutting down may not be of much help. So you can include your favourite bread while you have those sandwiches, you can have pasta, you can have eggs or meat- all in quantity and yes, in the right proportion. This super-high carb diet professes an inclusion of whole grains in your diet.

Why are whole grains important for your diet?

Remember your dietician asked you to include oats upma or flax seeds as a part of your diet? There was a reason. Oats and flax seeds are rich source of whole grains and these are important for your body. Whole grains are a must-have for your body. This is so because consuming whole grains help your body to fight chronic diseases and keeps your heart healthy.

Including dietary fibre from whole grain is important for smooth bowel function as well as helps you to keep weight in check. Certain whole grains are especially good for your weight loss regime. Here are some of them:

-Brown rice

– Oatmeal

– Flax seeds

– Unhulled barley

Apart from keeping you away from chronic illnesses, these good carbs help you with a high-satiety value. This in turn, will help you on eliminating those hunger pangs and hence, you will eat less. Hence, try and include good carbs in your diet, and lose weight happily!

