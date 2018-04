You must have heard the common Hindi phrase, ‘aam ke aam… gutliyo ke dam’ used in India. Turns out this phrase is even true in its literal sense as the humble mango seeds aka ‘gutli’ contains many surprising health benefits. Yes! If you were only focusing on the health benefits of mangoes-its pulp- and throwing away the precious seeds, now you’ll preserve them. Rich in unsaturated fatty acids, bioactive, phenolic, and antioxidant compounds mango seeds are highly beneficial in terms of haircare, skincare and overall health.

Here are a few health benefits of mango seeds you should know.

Helps to get rid of dandruff: Mango seeds are known to help strengthen hair follicle and benefit your overall hair from scalp to ends. You can use it as an ingredient in hair masks or hair rinses. It has shown great results in getting rid of dandruff if used as a hair scalp scrub by using powdered mango paste with water and rubbing it on the scalp before hair wash. Diabetes: Can diabetics eat mangoes? This may be a tricky question as mangoes are high in sugar but when it comes to the mango seeds, studies say that mango seed extracts help control blood sugar levels. Anti-inflammation: Mango seeds are highly rich in anti-inflammatory properties. It is a very well-known agent to help reduce inflammation caused by haemorrhoids, gout, digestive issues etc. Improves cardiovascular health: Studies claim that mango seed extract can help lower cholesterol levels and stimulate metabolism which means that it can help improve overall cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of heart attacks and other heart ailments. Helps beat obesity: If you want to lose weight mango seed extract can come to your rescue. With low sugar content, its extract can help you cut down those extra pounds and lower cholesterol levels too. Diarrhoea: Mango seed powder has been used to beat stomach ailments since ages. Powered mango seeds are also known to help relieve diarrhoea and help you keep the digestive tract healthy.

