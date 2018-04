With the hottest season of the year setting in, Mumbaikar’s are bracing themselves to deal with the extremities that summer brings. Although great for a range of activities, sports, vacation time etc., summer brings along a hoard of health problems. Number one on the list is the probability of experiencing a ‘heat stroke’.

What is a heat stroke?

A heat stroke is a result of prolonged exposure to extremely high temperatures, and is earmarked as a medical emergency. Usually combined with dehydration, this ultimately leads to a failure of the body’s temperature control system. The core body temperature stretches farther than 1040F, which is a hallmark symptom of a heat stroke, involving complications in the central nervous system.

A heat stroke generally occurs when the body runs out of its water and salt content, therefore, causing one to stop sweating. Common symptoms include disorientation, confusion, nausea, seizures, loss of consciousness and sometimes can result in a person slipping into a coma. Fainting can be regarded as the first sign. Other symptoms may include:

Throbbing headache

Dizziness and light-headedness

Lack of sweating despite the heat

Red, hot, and dry skin

Experiencing muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Rapid, shallow breathing

Behavioral changes such as confusion and disorientation

Fits

Unconsciousness

Treatment:

Following these 6 steps will help treat the affected person efficiently:

Once a heat stroke is diagnosed, immediately admit the person to a hospital

Till medical aid arrives, shift them to a cool place Get them to lie down and make sure to elevate their feet at a certain height Get them to drink plenty of water. Sports or rehydration drinks can be given if the person is conscious and alert If unconscious, take them to a nearest doctor to start IV fluids Gradually cool the body with ice packs, spray or sponge them with cool water

To help prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke: