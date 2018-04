Soaring temperature, harsh sun exposure, excessive sweating, tanning, sunburn, pigmentation – summer wrecks absolute havoc on your skin. It’s not uncommon to find women in India wrapped up from head to bottom, completely covering their face with dupattas, sunglasses, and scarves. Such is the fear we Indian women have about sun exposure. While covering yourself up is a good idea, that’s not enough to protect your skin and hair in a country where the temperatures rise up to 40 – 50 degrees. Dr Rashmi Shetty helps you with basic summer skin care tips that will ensure that your skin remains healthy during these hot months.

Most common skin problems in summer

Wide open pores

Oily skin that looks sticky and dull

More acne could increase

Sticky scalp

Excessive underarms sweating

How to deal with excessive sweating in summer

1) If you sweat excessively, make sure you use a good deodorant. Ensure you don’t have hair in the underarms area. Always keep wet wipes handy and wipe now and then whenever you feel sweaty.

2) If these methods don’t work, use botox which is a well-established treatment to deal with underarm sweating. All you need is a few tiny jabs in your underarms. Within six months to a year, you will be free from excessive perspiration. There are no side effects or complications.

3) If you are scared of needles, you could try ultrasound device.

Read: Essential skin care tips from Dr Rashmi Shetty

For your inner thigh and bikini area

1) Keep the area dry and clean. Use a powder with anti-fungal ingredients, if you have a tendency to get repeated fungal infections.

Summer skin care routine

1) Use a face wash that lathers well and makes your face feel fresh, minty and light. Your face wash should ideally contain fruit acids, mint or tea tree.

2) If you have acne prone skin, use skin products with salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide in them.

3) Exfoliate right. Do not excessively scrub your skin.

4) Always use non-oily sunscreen and serums in the hot months.

Use these fresh fruit face masks for your skin this summer.

Image source: Shutterstock