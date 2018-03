Raw mangoes are not only extremely delicious but are also packed with nutrients. While ripe mangoes are yummy and everyone’s favourite, raw mangoes has its own flavour. You might know that the health benefits of this tangy fruits are countless. It not only helps you deal with acne and indigestion but also helps prevent heatstroke and many other health conditions. Raw mangoes are packed with potassium which means they can help you maintain electrolyte balance in your body. They are a rich source of vitamin C and various antioxidants. They help you control your blood pressure and maintain your health. Most nutritionists always suggest that you should always eat seasonal fruits as they tend to provide you with apt nutrients according to the season and help build your immunity accordingly. Raw mangoes also help build immunity and help your body fight diseases. This yummy treat definitely deserves a special place in your diet. Here are interesting ways of doing it.

Pickles: What better way to consume raw mangoes than by pickles. A staple in every Indian household, Aam ka achar is made in many ways. Some prefer sweet raw mango pickle and some prefer it full of masala. There are umpteen ways to prepare. Click on this link to learn how to make oil-free mango pickle by Sanjeev Kapoor.

Aam Panna: Aam Panna is another yummy way of consuming raw mango. Easy to make, Aam Panna is made using raw mangoes has a cooling effect on the body and is very popular in north India where heatstrokes and loo are fatal. Aam Panna helps prevent you from a heat stroke and dehydration. This makes it quite healthy and tasty too. Here’s Aam Panna recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Salad: Chop a little bit of raw mango and add it to your regular salad. It won’t only enhance the taste of your salad but also increase the fibre content and make your regular salad more nutritious.

Chutney: Another great way of consuming raw mango could be in form of chutney or dip. Make some raw mango chutney with very few ingredients. Take some freshly chopped raw mangoes and put it in the blending jar. Add some salt, green chillies and some chopped ginger and garlic. Add some coriander leaves if you like it. Blend it well.

Dal: While preparing your normal dal, add a few chunks of raw mango before putting it to boil. Once it is boiled and you beat the dal smooth make sure the mango chunks are whipped well and mixed with the dal. This will add a tangy flavour to your dal too.