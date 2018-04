Summer brings about a lot of changes in our lifestyle and body. The heat makes our body warm and dehydrated and results in skin and other health problems such as sunburn, sweating, diarrhoea, tiredness and other health problems. How do we keep our body and mind cool, composed and calm naturally? Ayurveda says that the best way to beat the summer heat is to keep our body cool from the inside – physically, mentally and emotionally.

Here are some Ayurvedic tips to keep our body cool from inside according to Dr Partap Chauhan, Director of Jiva Ayurveda:

– Start the day by bathing with plain cool water or add fresh/dried mint leaves to the water. Boil it for half an hour. Strain the water and let it cool. Apply the mint water on your body before bathing. Mint leaves have a very strong refreshing and cooling power. Here is a health guide for summer.

– Put rose petals/rose essential oil in water and bathe. Rose petals/oil will leave your body exfoliated and refreshed.

– Consume fruits and vegetables which are juicy, sweet, refreshing and mild in nature. Cherries, grapes, watermelon, pears are beneficial. Vegetables like broccoli, zucchini, and asparagus can be consumed. Avoid spicy food in summer.

– Overexertion and over-working, especially in hot conditions outdoor, can lead to fatigue and exhaustion.

– So, manage your time and complete your work on time. Relax your mind.

– Avoid outdoor activities and protect yourself from the sun.

High temperature leads to loss of electrolytes and fluids in our body which in return, makes us feel exhausted and tired throughout the day.

Here are some easy tips to hydrate yourself and restore your energy in summers:

– Fruit juices, shakes, aam panna, thandai, sharbat, lassi are a few options for cool drinks, which are enjoyed in summers.

– Herbal teas help keep our mind and body cool during summers.

– Buttermilk (Lassi) is cooling in nature and helps boost your digestion system in summers. Enjoy your meals with buttermilk in summer.

– Drink plenty of cool pure water.

Image source: Shutterstock