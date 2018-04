As the summer’s heat intensifies, it becomes a necessity to adopt ways that can make the heat bearable. Yoga offers special ways which can keep the body cool and keep you safe from the harsh summer heat. Following are some yoga asanas and Pranayama from Mayur Kartik, Faculty at Sri Sri School of Yoga to keep you cool from within this summer:

1) Sheetali Pranayam



Take your tongue out and curl the sides of the tongue upward towards the centre of the tongue. Breathe in through the mouth, hold the breath and slowly exhale through the nostrils. Repeat 5-10 times. This breathing technique instantly cools the body.

2) Sheetkari Pranayam



Open your mouth and clench your teeth. Press the tongue against the teeth and breathe in. Close your mouth and exhale through the nose. If you get stuck somewhere without water for a long time, do this pranayam as it quenches thirst. However, the pranayam is not a substitute for water.

3) Chandrabhedi pranayam



Close the right nostril with right thumb. Exhale completely through left nostril and inhale through left nostril. Close left nostril with ring finger and breathe out through right. Repeat 5-10 times. This breathing technique has a cooling effect on the subtle channels of energy called nadi.

4) Shavasana



Lie flat on your back. Take your attention to different body parts one by one. Start with the right foot and gradually move upwards to the head. Relax in the process. After 20 minutes, when you feel completely relaxed, turn to right side and gently sit up.

5) Sitting and lying yoga poses



Do sitting yoga poses like shishuasana, butterfly pose, ardha matsyendra asana. Lying down yoga poses like pawanmuktasana can be done. Surya Namaskar can be practised at a moderate pace.

