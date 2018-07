Suicides are disheartening and the number of cases that are being reported in the recent past are taking a toll on our mental well-being too. Some infamous suicides in the recent times include Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain and the shocking Burari mass suicide. With so many suicides happening across the globe, we are compelled to think what causes one to take charge of their own lives.

According to a study published by the Indian Journal of Psychiatry, “Suicide is an important issue in the Indian context. More than one lakh (one hundred thousand) lives are lost every year to suicide in our country. In the last two decades, the suicide rate has increased from 7.9 to 10.3 per 100,000. The majority of suicides (37.8%) in India are by those below the age of 30 years. The fact that 71% of suicides in India are by persons below the age of 44 years imposes a huge social, emotional and economic burden on our society.”

Medical conditions that may lead to suicide (apart from depression)

Given all of this, its easy to conclude that among those who do commit suicide, depression could be a plaguing issue. We look at 3 conditions apart from Depression that causes one to take their lives, according to Tanvi Sardesai, Counselling Psychologist Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences , S.L. Raheja Hospital.

Apart from Depression, some other causes are:

Psychotic Disorders like schizophrenia where the person may have lost touch with reality. Borderline Personality Disorder – It could also be because of impulsiveness. It could be a reasoned philosophical decision where the person may have decided to commit suicide after being diagnosed with a terminal illness. In such cases, the person decides to commit suicide to take control of their destiny and avoid further pain.

Reasons that could lead to suicides

While suicides are mishaps that seem to take place in a jiffy, it is very unfortunate there are some kinds or triggers. Here are 3 broad categories of suicides:

1) Fatalistic suicide

“Here the individuals are forced to live in very tight rules and regulations, so no self- image remains with such people. Example could be- in some prisons, here when stress of rules and regulation becomes very overwhelming and goes beyond coping, people tend to commit suicide sometimes,” said Dr Pallavi Aravind Joshi, Consultant Psychiatrist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield.

Basically, certain circumstances are forced upon you which you can’t cope with. An individual would not wish to be among that, but that it is forced. Because of those strict rules and regulations, individual’s existence will be lost.

For instance, in prisons where there is no freedom and the prisoners are not even allowed to meet their family members the individuals lose control on their emotions and tend to be suicidal.

2) Egoistic suicide

“Here the person experiences feelings of loneliness, high isolation, has nil or very few interactions with others. The act is done as they feel left out in the world,” explained Dr Joshi. This is commonly seen in elderly people when their spouse passes away. When this happens, societal integration maunder in them. They survive only to meet

their biological needs. This causes them to be suicidal.

3) Altruistic suicide

In contrast to egoistic suicide, here the social interactions and involvements are actually way up. And the act is carried out as a sacrifice for the community they belong, the act of suicide is glorified in a particular community. Here the example could be suicide bombers or in India there was a sati system many years ago, where a widow immolates herself on the husband’s pyre and commits suicide. Altruistic suicides are committed for the sake of

community customs or societal reputations.

Reference:

Vijaykumar, L. (2007). Suicide and its prevention: The urgent need in India. Indian Journal of Psychiatry, 49(2), 81–84. http://doi.org/10.4103/0019-5545.33252

Image Source: Shutterstock