Ramadan is here and it is that time of the year when our Muslim friends fast for a month and feast at the break of dawn and dusk. This practice doesn’t only test mental and physical endurance it also helps cultivate empathy and brings discipline to life. However, one can’t deny that one month’s Roza is difficult and takes a toll on health. Acid reflux, bloating and other digestive issues are very common during Ramadan due to the fasting routine. Not eating for a long time doesn’t help the case but there are still a few tips that one can keep in mind during Ramadan to keep acidity at bay. It is difficult and may not have miraculous results but these tips will definitely help to improve your digestive health during Ramzan fasting. Take a look:

Try to avoid carbs during the feasting of suhoor and iftar. They contain high levels of sugar and salt and cause issues with your digestive systems. Start your feasting with something light and work your way through something a little heavy at a slow pace. Chew your food well. That is a good way to not put a lot of pressure on your digestive system and avoid acid reflux. Drink enough fluids during suhoor and iftar to keep yourself hydrated throughout the day and avoid dehydration and help digestion. It will help you feel less bloated. Do not sleep immediately after you iftar meal. At least keep 2-3 hours of time-gap before sleeping. It will help you prevent acid reflux and heartburn. Make sure you choose the right types of food to eat during suhoor and iftar. 5 food bombs that cause acidity. Foods that you should eat when you have acid reflux. (Read: Expert recommended diet plan for a healthy Ramadan)

Image: Shutterstock