There is an old-school belief that low-calorie sweetened drinks do not cause weight gain. But nowadays, people are drinking fewer diet drinks and health experts think that this a very good idea.

According to newsmax.com, a panel of leading doctors, nutritionists and researchers have asked people to replace diet drinks with normal water. This recommendation was published on July 30 in the journal Circulation. This group of doctors have done various studies in the past and they have brought up a link between sugar-free drinks and dementia, weight gain, stroke and health problems.

The writing group’s chair, Rachel K. Johnson, a professor emeritus of nutrition at the University of Vermont said,”There’s not a huge body of literature, either observational or clinical trials.” He also added, “Based on the evidence available at this time, this is the best advice we have.”

However, the advisory acknowledges that many people might consume diet drinks to avoid sugar-loaded drinks if they are not satisfied with normal water.

According to the report, “This approach may be particularly helpful for individuals who are habituated to a sweet-tasting beverage and for whom water, at least initially, is not a desirable option.”

Though, according to various self-reported surveys, already adults and young people are drinking less of both sugary and diet drinks.

The director of Nutrition Studies at Stanford University, Christopher Gardner, who was not part of the AHA advisory said, ” Artificial soda, there’s nothing good about it.” “There’s nothing health-promoting about it. The only health-related role it has is as a transition beverage, replacing or displacing sugar-sweetened beverages.”

