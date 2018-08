If you or any of your loved one is suffering from diabetes then you know how important insulin is. It is the lack of this hormone, like in type 1 diabetes (or resistant to this hormone, like in type 2 diabetes) that makes most of your physiological functions go for a toss. The hormone insulin made by the beta cells of the pancreas helps in glucose dissemination when the carbohydrates in the food break down. It is this hormone that helps in glucose absorption from blood to the cells. This dissemination of glucose provide energy to the body and the excess gets stored in the liver for later use. In type 1 diabetes, lack of insulin can make this entire process go haywire. Low or no insulin leads to an excess of glucose in the body which raises blood sugar levels, sometimes to a dangerous levels. This is why people suffering from diabetes type 1, artificial insulin becomes a lifeline.

For, people who suffer from diabetes type 1, the beta cells of the pancreas are either destroyed or damaged making it difficult for them to get natural insulin. So they have to depend on artificial insulin or insulin injections to allow their body to process glucose and avoid complications from high blood sugar levels. While most type 1 diabetics need artificial insulin or insulin injections but in some cases where people with type 2 diabetes are resistant to insulin might need insulin shots to get better with sugar metabolism and prevent long-term complications from this disease.

We spoke to Dr Pradeep Gadge, a leading Diabetologist, Gadge Diabetes Centre, to know everything about artificial insulin to manage diabetes better. Here are few vital tips he shares:

Insulin comes in three forms: Vials, prefilled disposable dosing devices and cartridges. The cartridges are designed to be placed in dosing pens. If you are using vials you will need to use syringes to inject your dose. Know which syringe to use for your vials: Be sure to know whether your insulin is U-40 IU or U-100 and always use a syringe marked for that type of insulin. 40 IU insulin requires only red cap syringe and 100 IU requires orange cap syringe. Cartridges need insulin pens: If your insulin comes in cartridges, you may need to buy an insulin pen separately. Read instructions carefully: If your insulin comes in a disposable dosing device, read the instructions that come with the device carefully different companies have different instructions for usage and disposal. Rotate insulin spots: If you are using injections daily rotate your injection sites. This is important because using the same spot over time can cause lipodystrophy (deficiency of fat or adipose tissue) and insulin is injected subcutaneously which means into the fat layer. The preferred site for insulin injection is the abdomen so try pricking at different areas of the abdomen, keeping the injection sites about an inch apart. Or you can inject insulin into other parts of the body, including thigh, arm. Use insulin at room temperature: Before injecting insulin, if it was refrigerated, allow your insulin to come to room temperature. Never shake the vial: If insulin looks cloudy and not clear, mix the contents by rolling the vial between your hands for a few seconds and don’t shake the vial. Store insulin well: Insulin is sensitive to sunlight, indoor lights and to extremely hot or cold temperatures. Never use your vial or pen if it was exposed to extreme hot or cold climate for too long. Don’t keep insulin in hot places or in a closed car. Heat makes insulin break down and will not work well to lower your blood sugar. Similarly, avoid storing it in a freezer. If insulin is frozen discard it. You will not be able to inject the insulin if it is frozen even after thawing. Freezing temperatures will break down the insulin and then it will not work well to lower your blood sugar. Throw frozen insulin in the garbage. Never use insulin if expired: The expiration date will be stamped on the vial or pen.

