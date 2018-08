A chronic inflammatory lung disease that results in obstructed airflow from the lungs can be termed as the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). You may exhibit symptoms like wheezing, you may feel low, your legs and ankles may swell, you may suffer from respiratory disorders frequently and you may experience chest tightness. Factors like pollution and smoking can cause COPD. Of course, timely treatment can help you to overcome the problem. But, along with medications, these natural ways will also be beneficial.

You can practice right breathing techniques: This can help you to correct your breathing pattern as your blood oxygen levels increase. It reduces shortness of breath.

You should watch out the triggers: Many things like cold and windy climate, venturing out into the crowded area or exposure to pollutants can increase your risk of COPD. So, note down the factors which trigger your COPD and you are sorted! Discuss with your doctor about the preventive measures as well.

You should manage your stress effectively: COPD symptoms like chest tightness and wheezing can be aggravated due to stress. So, just see to it that you don't stress yourself. If you are stressed and want to unwind then just listen to the music, cook, read or pursue a hobby of your choice.

You should do some physical activity: Staying physically fit can help you to keep health issues at bay. It can help you to manage the symptoms of COPD and can also strengthen your respiratory muscles. So, what are you waiting for? Just get set and exercise.

You should watch what you eat: You should eat a well-balanced diet and maintain a healthy weight. Also, take small and frequent meals and include a variety of foods. Avoid eating spicy, oily and junk food to keep your lung health in top shape.

