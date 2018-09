Do you sometimes feel that your partner is lying? Well, if you think so then probably it is true. Trust is an important cornerstone of a successful marriage or relationship. Lies between partners can complicate domestic life and put a strain on the relationship. There are a variety of behaviours to look out for when trying to determine if your partner is lying to you, be it over a small or more significant matter. However, just to be doubly sure read this article. Here we have mentioned a few common signs which can easily tell you whether your partner is lying or not.

Overly defensive: When you will ask something, your partner who is lying will be unnecessarily defensive and touchy. They won’t look at your eyes and will avoid giving you a straight answer. In fact, he may also start attacking you for being suspicious.

Don’t have an answer: If your partner is lying then he or she will fumble and give an evasive answer. Or they may also give unnecessarily complicated answers.

Different speaking pattern: People tend to change their normal speech patterns when speaking less than the truth. Look out for fumbling, unexplained emotional outbursts and long pauses.

Changes the subject: When you try to corner him they refuse to be pinned down and will deftly change the subject. A lying partner may also clutter their answer with so many unnecessary details that you get confused by their prevarication and let it be.

Scratching excessively: A sudden increase in scratching by your partner during a conversation can indicate lying. This is sometimes an indication of heightened nervousness. The scratching may occur anywhere on the body.

Eye contact: If your partner avoids eye contact then they may be lying about your current topic of discussion. A liar may avoid eye contact, but they may also try to overcompensate for lying by establishing eye contact for too long.