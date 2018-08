It turns out that there are certain styles of underwear that are more effective than others in terms of sperm count and concentrations. So there you have it, the age-old question of boxers vs briefs has been answered. And that too by the researchers of Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health.

In the study published in the journal Human Reproduction, it was established that men who wear loose-fitting boxers have higher sperm concentration and total sperm count that the ones who wear briefs. The lead author from the T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Lidia Mínguez-Alarcon, said, “These results point to a relatively easy change that men can make when they and their partners are seeking to become pregnant.”

To understand the how boxers affect the sperm count, the researchers collected semen samples–and men’s preferences for boxers or briefs–from 656 men between the ages of 32 and 39.

Among the participants, 53 per cent reported that they like to wear boxers. These men had 25% higher sperm concentrations than the guys who wore tighter-fitting underwear like briefs. The total sperm counts of the boxer-wearing men too was 17 per cent higher than their counterparts.

Other than these two high scores, men who mostly wore boxers also had a higher percentage of motile sperm. What’s that? Motile sperm move through the female reproductive system and fertilise an egg more proficiently, according to the study.

The researchers also went on to analyse the blood samples of 300 of the participants and found that the men who wore boxers had 14 per cent lower levels of a FSH (Follicle Stimulating Hormone) hormone, which is known to play a role in male fertility and sperm production.

Image source: Shutterstock