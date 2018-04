Pune’s Nation Institute of Virology (NIV) revealed in their study that Indian mosquitoes are susceptible to Zika Virus. Zika is a vector-borne disease spread by the bite of an infected Aedes Aegypti mosquito, a day biting mosquito and the same mosquito that spreads dengue.

According to the World Health Organization, Zika virus can be transmitted through body fluids including saliva, urine, seminal fluids, blood, etc. Zika has been declared a global emergency by the WHO.

According to Dr Vasant Nagvekar, Infectious Diseases Consultant, Global Hospitals, Mumbai, Zika is a severe condition. Here are its features:

It has clinical features similar to that of dengue.

It can also be passed on to the neonates if contracted in pregnancy.

It can also be sexually transmitted.

It remains in serum for up to six months and can be transmitted through semen.

It can cause rarely Guillain Barre syndrome.

Read: Everything you need to know about Zika Virus.

Symptoms of Zika include fever, conjunctivitis, headache, rash and fatigue. The symptoms are usually visible after two to seven days after the mosquito bite and can last for up to seven days.

Given that Zika is a serious illness, we ask experts, what this study means to India. This study proves that Indian mosquitoes pick up the virus in a very natural way, explaining that it is very susceptible.

“The mosquito which spreads the virus ‘Aedes Aegypti’ is already here in India; and the four cases reported in India last year, had no history of travel to the infected countries. This ideally means that we are at risk of spreading of the virus, as the vector is already present,” says Dr Anand Mishra, Internal medicine specialist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

He added, “The modes of transmission are primarily by mosquito bites and the virus can be picked up by mosquitoes from an infected person who may not show any signs of the disease. At the moment, however, there are no vaccines or drugs for Zika.”

We ask him for 3 simple tips to keep Zika Virus at bay. According to Dr Mishra:

Use of protection against mosquitoes like repellents, nets.

Beware of breeding grounds.

Avoid having stagnant water collection in and around your homes.

Apart from these, other common ways of prevention include making sure you don’t store water in containers for a long time and empty the water in old flower pots, dustbins and tyres etc. Avoid sexual contact with infected persons.

Read: How to prevent Zika?

Image Source: Shutterstock