A recent study revealed that sex plays a major role in many neurological and psychiatric disorders like hypertension, diabetes, arthritis.

Depression and anxiety affect females more, while neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorders, early-onset schizophrenia, and attention deficit hyperactivity, affect more males. Read: Lifestyle changes can cause neurological diseases

To understand the molecular underpinnings of this disparity, the researchers at the University of Maryland focused on a molecule that plays a key role in placental health.

The researchers focused on the links between stress and subsequent risk for neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism and schizophrenia. Read: Leg exercises critical to brain and nervous health

Males are also more sensitive to prenatal insults, such as gestational stress, maternal infection and drug exposure.

Source: ANI

Image Source: Shutterstock