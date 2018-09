The researchers studied data from four online questionnaires that had more than 1.5 million respondents from around the globe © Shutterstock

Let’s just admit it that we’ve all taken a personality test. Be it through online tests or answering the questions in the back of our magazine, we’ve all tried to fit into different personality types and see what makes us unique.

And now a team of researchers from the Northwestern University have made major inroads into solving the personality puzzle. The researchers have finalised that there are only four personality types that everyone fits into and those are, average, reserved, self-centred and role model.

To come to the conclusion, the researchers studied data from four online questionnaires that had more than 1.5 million respondents from around the globe.

“People have tried to classify personality types since Hippocrates’s time, but previous scientific literature has found that to be nonsense,” said study co-author William Revelle, Northwestern professor of psychology, in a press statement. “Now, these data show there are higher densities of certain personality types.”

The researchers used an algorithm to plot the questionnaire data and found four distinct personality types, based on five different character traits. The study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour. Here are the descriptions of the four personality types according to the study. Where do you see yourself?

Average: This is the most common personality type. And those who are average people are found to be high in neuroticism and extraversion, but low in openness.

Reserved: This type are emotionally stable but not open or neurotic. They are not particularly extraverted and are somewhat agreeable and conscientious.

Role Models: Role models are low in neuroticism and high in all the other traits. They are good leaders, dependable and open to new ideas.

Self-Cantered: Self-Cantered people score very high in extraversion and below average in openness, agreeableness and conscientiousness.

These are basic character traits that researchers based their conclusion on.

Neuroticism: The tendency to frequently experience negative emotions such as anger, worry and sadness, as well as being interpersonally sensitive.

Extraversion: The tendency to be talkative, sociable and enjoy others; the tendency to have a dominant style.

Openness: The tendency to appreciate new art, ideas, values, feelings and behaviors.

Agreeableness: The tendency to agree and go along with others, rather than assert one’s own opinions and choices.

Conscientiousness: The tendency to be careful, on time for appointments, to follow rules and to be hard working.