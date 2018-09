Men who had watched taxi-themed or boss-themed porn in the past six months were more likely to think that women would be interested in having unprotected and rough sex with a driver or manager © Shutterstock

Porn is an addiction that has many health complications, but a new one has arrived which is not doing good to the mankind. And scientists have figured out via a study that men who watch certain kind of porn think that women are more likely to engage in unprotected and rough sex with strangers or co-workers.

Study co-author, Daniel Miller from James Cook University, Australia said that many prior studies had examined the association between porn use and various attitudes, but the nature of those studies made it hard to determine causation.

Yes, there have been past researches that have shown a correlation between violent ideas and a preference for violent pornography, but it is hard to say whether porn influences attitudes. There have been studies that have shown that men who watch porn where there is no condom usage leads them to not use condoms themselves.

The team of researchers did a study on 418 men, conducted online, which allowed more frankness from the subjects. “Coming into a lab and watching porn while a researcher is present is a very weird situation,” said Dr Miller in the study. For the study, participants were surveyed on their porn usage over the past six months, and then shown either a 22-minute video of taxi driver-themed porn or a 22-minute non-pornographic educational video. Post the videos, the men were asked to evaluate how likely a woman was to accept a sexual proposition from a taxi driver or her boss.

From the answers, the team found that viewing the taxi-themed porn did not influence how men evaluated women’s willingness to have sex. But past experience did. They figured out that men who had watched taxi-themed or boss-themed porn in the past six months were more likely to think that women would be interested in having unprotected and rough sex with a driver or manager. “I was surprised by how many participants indicated that they had watched taxi-themed porn in the past,” reportedly said Dr. Miller.

“Are there men who just assume the over-the-top, oftentimes rough, sex depicted in pornography is the norm, even among two people who just met? This study would suggest that this is quite possibly the case,” concluded Dr. Miller in the study.