A recent study has found that an examination of the eyes could possibly reveal the early signs of the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. According to the Decan Chronicle report, the study has been published in the Journal of Neurology of the American Academy of Neurology found that the loss of brain cells that produces dopamine can be identified with the thinning of the retina. The study found a link between the progression of the disease and the thinning of the retina.

The average age of the participants was 69 years and they were not on medication. A complete eye examination was carried out and a total of 100 people were enlisted. This was followed by high-resolution eye scans and the thickness of the layers of the retina was recorded.

The researchers found that among the five layers of the retina the two inner layers were markers of the manner in which the nerves were degenerating. The thinning was found in those with Parkinson’s disease but were still not diagnosed and put on medication. When compared to the thickness of 37 microns in those who didn’t have the disease it was found that the innermost layer of the retina in one section of the eye had an average thickness of 35 microns.

The thinning of the retina corresponded with the loss of brain cells that produces dopamine, these factors were founded by the researchers. However, in the study, there were 10 people who didn’t have the disease and were found with less thinning and their retina layers matched the 47 microns marks while the average score of those who were 50 was found to be 1.5 microns. Finally, the researchers noted that the thinner the retina, greater was the seriousness of the disease.