A recent study had found that doctors with burnout are more likely to prescribe wrong medicines and make incorrect diagnoses. The study has been published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. According to the PTI report, the study looked at 47 research papers which together analysed the responses of 43,000 doctors.

As per as the researchers, the study found that burnout in doctors has devastating consequences on the quality of care they deliver. Burnout also increases the likelihood of lower professional standards, such as not following set guidelines or malpractice.

Maria Panagioti from the University of Manchester in the UK, who led the study reportedly said that burnout may have an impact on dropping patient satisfaction.

The study found that patient satisfaction is three times more likely to be lower when doctors are physically, emotionally and mentally exhausted core signs by which experts identify burnout. It also found that in junior doctors, in particular, burnout increases the likelihood of lower professional standards by 3.5 times.

Panagioti reportedly said that the meta-analysis provides a snapshot of what happens to patients when their doctors are burnt out.

The researchers show conclusively that the provision of safe, high-quality patient care is severely compromised when doctors are physically, emotionally and mentally exhausted. Researchers noted that this is not the fault of doctors.

It is caused by a combination of factors including high workload, the way teams work together and the absence of measures which improve wellbeing.

However, according to the researchers, it is also about a performance culture which in recent years has become more prevalent in the medical profession.

According to the PTI report, Panagioti reportedly said that the doctors are increasingly being asked to be superhuman when they are not. They need care and attention that anyone would need when under such enormous pressure and which is just not happening.