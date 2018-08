Excessive or unregulated stress has an unfavourable effect on the sexual health of an individual and can affect desire, excitement and orgasm intensity. Constant worrying, decreased interest in pleasurable activities and sense of hopelessness associated with this may cause a decrease in libido. “Biologically it may cause the dysregulation of Neuroendocrine and Neurotransmitter [Dopamine, Norepinephrine, Serotonin] Systems. It can also lower frustration tolerance leading to interpersonal discord,” said Dr Kedar Tilwe, Psychiatrist, Sexologist and Geriatric psychiatrist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi. Precipitation of major psychiatric illness such as depression and anxiety disorders could also occur. “Stress has a detrimental effect on the quality of the sperm [ eg. Loss of motility, alterations in morphology and structure]. It may also decrease its quantity in the form of sperm count and semen volume depletion,” said Dr Tilwe.

So how do you treat it?

Identify the source of stress.

Take a feedback from your partner and talk things out.

Have an open-minded discussion that will help expedite this process.

If in doubt reach out to the local physician or enlist the help of a mental health professional.

Exercise: Relaxation exercises including progressive muscular relaxation and even meditation can help reduce the stress level.

Yoga: Try practising cobra pose, shoulder stand or seated forward bend to help you in reducing the stress level and amping up your sex drive.

If the stress stems from interpersonal conflict, couple’s counselling or sensate focus therapy may help.

Medicines have been proven to be beneficial for immediate symptom relief and are also recommended for treating underlying anxiety and depression.

