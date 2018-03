A wide variety of kitchen containers is now available to complement the modern kitchen and all its conveniences. They are found in all kinds of shapes and sizes and many handy designs. However, the material used to manufacture the container is also equally important. A few chemicals present in the plastic containers can make you sick and it is always better to make a switch to glass containers for storing your masalas and other items. Here’s why.

Phthalates – They are found in soft plastics. They have been associated with increased risk of testicular cancer, increased the risk of miscarriage and stillbirth, male genital deformities, as well as lowering of human sperm count and male fertility [1].

BPA — BPA is usually found in plastic food containers and canned foods. It is proved to disrupt the functioning of the endocrine system. The chemical has also been linked to early puberty, reproductive issues, obesity, neurological issues, low sperm count, higher rates of diabetes and prostate and breast cancer [2]. Also, avoid using reusuable plastic mineral bottles.

Also, plastic, of all types, contains chemicals that are likely to leach into the food when stored in warm places. While it may not be practical to throw away all your plastic containers immediately, start switching to glass containers. The safest containers are those that are made completely of glass, including the lids. For your safety and to retain the goodness of food, you should not use swollen cans or cracked jars. Follow these 5 simple rules to ensure that the food you serve to your family is safe.

References:

