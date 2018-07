People who are physically and mentally fit can live their life to the fullest as they are less prone to medical conditions and can stay stress-free. They also maintain an optimum weight and are physically active. So, for a relaxed state of mind, a person should be physically fit and should take up any physical activity of his choice- walking, running, cycling and so on.

A sedentary lifestyle can invite a host of diseases including, heart ailments and diabetes. So, just kick off your unhealthy habits and lead a healthy life. You will have to exercise regularly and also eat healthier. If you wish to stay healthy and fit, just step up! Yes! You have heard it right! if you do step-ups, you will be able to stay in top shape. One can keep his/her routine fresh by including step-ups in their daily fitness routine. It is a good form of exercise to tone your body.

Here, we tell you how step-up can improve your metabolism and heart health.

It can improve your balance

If you do step-ups on a regular basis it can help you to improve your balance. One can do it in the gym or at home or at the place of your choice. Don’t go overboard but. If you are doing it for the first time, take it slowly and gradually.

Can help you to strengthen your lower body

If you want stronger legs and calves, then, this exercise can be a boon for you. Also, if you are looking to work your lower body without hitting your lower back due to back pain, this one is a must try.

Good for joint health

Step-up works on your quadriceps 9the muscles in the front of your thighs) and it involves both your knee and joints. So, just do it to improve your joint health.

How to do it

With your feet hip-width apart, stand in front of an aerobic bench.

Then, you can place your right foot on the step.

Start pushing through your right food and see to it that you propel your body up until you land your left foot on the platform near your right foot.

Then, wait for a second and bring down your left foot by landing it safely on the ground, followed by the right one.

Precautions

While doing step-ups be cautious as it can put pressure on your knees and calves.

Make sure to maintain a right balance otherwise you may suffer from injuries.

Wear appropriate shoes and do it under the guidance of your trainer.

