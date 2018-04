With increasing life expectancy, greater prevalence of chronic diseases, busy work schedules and an ever-increasing need for adequate post-operative care, the demand for home-based health services in metro cities is growing. Dombivli based SRV Mamata hospital in association with Nightingales Home Health Services will provide high-quality medical treatment to patients within the comfort of their home by launching “Expert Home Healthcare Services”. These services would include home physiotherapy sessions, bedside caregivers, short-term care nursing and long-term critical care nursing along with ICU at home services. These services will benefit patients with chronic diseases besides those who need post-operative and rehabilitation care. Nightingales is the pioneer of Speciality home healthcare services in India and currently provides services in 5 cities across the country.

It is estimated that 60-70% of healthcare needs for an individual can be provided at home. Post hospitalisation, home care for patients reduces hospital readmissions and improves recovery time, likewise, patients with chronic diseases like COPD, Congestive heart failure, uncontrolled diabetes require on-going care or assistance with activities of daily living. Home healthcare can lead to better patient outcomes at low medical costs. Enabling home healthcare services also supports the availability of beds in the hospital for surgical and acute care patients. Here are few tips to select the right home health care services.

Many studies have shown that the effectiveness of treatment given at the comfort of their home facilitates faster recovery for patients. With advancements in modern technology, it is now feasible to deliver affordable and high-quality medical services, like patient monitoring, infusions, surgical wound dressings and catheterisations to name a few, at home that was previously possible only at the hospital.

“At SRV Mamata, we believe that post hospitalisation care is equally important for ensuring complete recovery. As a tertiary care hospital, it gives us immense pleasure to collaborate with Nightingales home health services, who share our value of practising medicine with compassion and care, to extend their services to all our patients for a faster recovery at the comfort of their home. Our expert home health care services by competent professionals are an extension of personalised patient care that we offer”, added Dr Abhay Vispute, Medical Director, SRVMamata Hospital.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Lalit Pai, Co-Founder & CEO, Nightingales Home Health Services said, “We at Nightingales look forward to collaborating with SRV Mamata Hospital which is a provider of multi-speciality healthcare at affordable prices. Together, we will work towards providing accessible and efficient Home Healthcare to the patients in the community “

SRV Mamata Hospital is Dombivli’s 1st tertiary care hospital. SRV Mamata hospital, Dombivli, is dedicated to serving the communities by following the best practices in healthcare. SRV Mamata Hospital empanels almost over 130 doctors across various specialities like Cardiology, Oncology, Urology, Endocrinology, Nephrology, etc. It is specialized in performing minimally invasive surgeries that promote faster recovery. The hospital is also equipped with in-house CT services, pathology, USG, 2D echo and NICU.

Nightingales Home Health Services has been providing home care for 2 decades, follows high-quality clinical services at home backed by a team of 1000 plus medical professionals, the company delivers 250,000 plus clinical services per annum and has a subscriber base of more than 20,000 families for its annual care plans.

