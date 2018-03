February 25th, 2018 — A day when most of us woke up to a heart-breaking news of actor Sridevi’s demise. Her fans, friends, family and relatives couldn’t bear the bitter truth that the Bollywood beauty who ruled our heart for ages is no more. The diva will always remain with her fans as she etched a mark on them with her talented work and be remembered for her scintillating performances on screen. However, her demise left a void in the lives of her husband and daughters, Jahnvi and Khushi, which can never be filled again. While most people were praying for her daughters to be strong and stand by them in this tough situation, Janhvi Kapoor weeped her heart out in a letter to her Mom and shared a strong message to every person out there for their parents.

In her letter on Instagram, Jahnvi mentioned that her Mom was the pillar of strength for everyone in her family as she said, “You are a blessing in all our lives, we were blessed to have had you for as long as we did.” “You are a part of my soul. My best friend. My reason for everything.” She ended saying, “The imprint that you have left on us is so strong, that it might be enough to keep us going, but never enough to be fully whole.” The realisation that her Mom is no more but still she and her family has to keep going is an inspiration to everyone that life is to live and fulfil your dreams (by making your parents proud).

Nevertheless, the young girl has left a message for everyone. in the captions she wrote, ” On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love.” Girl, we love you and God give you and your family the strength to cope with the demise of you Mom. And yes, Sridevi is with you and everyone and will remain in our hearts FOREVER!

Source: Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)/Instagram

Image Source: Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor Instagram