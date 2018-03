A sport injury is a common occupational hazard for sports persons given its direct correlation to their career. Whenever a player steps onto the field, no matter what the sport, there is always, a possibility of an injury. Medical emergencies can occur in any sport hence the availability of effective emergency services is imperative. In such cases, immediate medical attention needs to be provided, even while the player is transported to the hospital to minimize the damage and ensure there is no loss of life or disability. While it may be possible to limit the number and severity of accidents, one wrong step or a collision on the field can result in a sudden, painful injury.

When an accident happens, one needs to be prepared to act quickly. Ideally, one should have access to a well-stocked first aid kit or have a medical help at the venue. The primary goal in case of a sports injury is to stop activity and prevent further damage. The injury may generally occur in the blink of an eye and cause pain and swelling, cuts and abrasions, fractures, sprains or strains, concussions, etc. All sports injuries require immediate attention and treatment

For basic first aid injuries, the P. R.I.C.E Treatment can be beneficial, this includes Protection, Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation.

The foremost step is Protection to the injury. Protection of the damaged part or tissue is vital to prevent further harm and enable the healing process to start efficiently and effectively. When one is hurt, Rest is of utmost importance since continued activity might cause further injury. Hence, rest is the foremost step to take during an injury. The next step is applying Ice. The application of ice reduces the swelling caused due to the injury. It also reduces pain by numbing the nerves. Ice should not be applied directly on the skin and a piece of cloth should be kept in between. Applying compression to an injured area minimizes the amount of swelling that forms after an injury and should be applied during the first 24 to 72 hours from the onset of the injury. The last step is Elevation. This involves raising the injured part, preferably above the level of the heart as it decreases swelling and pain.

There are some common injuries that happen while playing sports. These injuries may be caused from poor training practices, improper equipment, flawed techniques, or may just be an accident. Injuries can also occur when a person is not properly conditioned to play the sport, such as not warming up or stretching muscles beforehand. Some of the common injuries are:

Strains and Sprains : These are the most common type of sports injury by far, and can occur in almost any type of physical activity. A sprain occurs when a ligament tears or overstretches. These can range from minor to complete tears where the ligament is severed. A sprain is most common in wrists, ankles, or knees. A strain is also known as a pulled muscle, and occurs when the fibers within a muscle or tendon stretch too far or tear. Strains can also be minor to severe.

Knee Injuries : Every year over five million people visit orthopedic surgeons for knee related injuries and problems. Sports like running, volleyball, and basketball commonly cause such injuries. It's important to take rest and undergo physiotherapy as per advice of the doctor as it helps to hasten recovery.

Shin Splints : Shin splints is a term used for pain along the shin bone. This pain is usually along the inner side of shin bone. Shin splints are common with runners and even more-so when the runner runs on hard surfaces. Failing to warm up or stretch, improper running techniques, running in shoes that lack proper support, or having "flat feet" all can result in shin splints. Rest, ice, and over-the-counter pain medicines are the advised treatment.

Fractures : Commonly referred to as a broken bone, fractures are a fairly common sports injury caused by a one-time injury to the bone. Repeated stress on a bone over time can also result in a fracture. The fracture may in the form of a small crack or a complete break. A fracture will require immobilization or even a surgery to hasten the reunion of the broken parts of the bone. A stress fracture occurs most of the time in the legs or feet from sports that cause repetitive impact, such a running or jumping sport.

Dislocations : These occur when force pushes the bones in a joint out of alignment. Sports such as football or an activity such as excessive stretching or falling can cause dislocations. A dislocation requires immediate medical treatment and should be treated as an emergency. Even if the dislocated bone is put back in place, the connective tissue surrounding the joint may have severe damage and will need treatment. The most common joints that are dislocated are shoulder and the fingers and hand. Elbows, knees, and hips can be dislocated but are less common.

Groin Pull : Pushing off in a side-to-side motion causes strain of the inner thigh muscles, or groin. Hockey, soccer, football, and baseball are common sports with groin injuries. Compression, ice, and rest will heal these injuries. Returning to full activity too quickly can aggravate a groin pull or turn it into a long-term problem.

: Pushing off in a side-to-side motion causes strain of the inner thigh muscles, or groin. Hockey, soccer, football, and baseball are common sports with groin injuries. Compression, ice, and rest will heal these injuries. Returning to full activity too quickly can aggravate a groin pull or turn it into a long-term problem. Tennis Elbow: Repetitive use of the elbow for golf or tennis swings can irritate or make tiny tears in the tissues around the elbow joint.

It is advisable to not ignore these injuries as it will result in lifelong issues. If one has constant pain, notices deformities in the joint or bone, cannot bear weight, notices excessive swelling or sees a sign of a change in skin color beyond a mild bruise, it is necessary to consult a doctor.

While practicing as well, a sportsperson can face grave injuries hence it is very essential to be well equipped to handle such emergencies. It is very important to make a note of emergency numbers like 108, 100, 102, etc.

While injuries will be a part of sports, it is important to allow sufficient time for complete healing of the injured part before getting on field again!

The planning for dealing with sports injuries will depend on nature of sports or number of persons at risk. However, following tips will help

Well stocked first aid kit

Availability of ice

Basic first aid training for the sports persons

Availability of doctor (preferably a sports medicine specialist) on call

