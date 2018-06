Spironolactone is currently approved to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and conditions that cause people to retain fluid. It blocks the effects of male hormones like androgen which means that it’s not an option to treat acne in men. However, those same anti-hormonal effects can help prevent acne outbreaks in women.

A study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania found that spironolactone may be just as effective as antibiotics for the treatment of women’s acne.

Oral antibiotics are the most common systemic treatment for acne, and when combined with the large patient population, the result is that dermatologists prescribe the highest level of antibiotics per provider among all medical specialities. Read: Can pomegranate heal acne?

“It’s clear that a safe alternative to oral antibiotics could have a huge benefit, and our data show spironolactone may be that alternative,” said John S. Barbieri, the study’s lead author.

The study concluded that both treatments are similarly effective in practice.

The findings were presented in the Journal of Drugs and Dermatology.

