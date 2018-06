Influential spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj has reportedly shot himself in the head and committed suicide. Some reports had suggested that he was declared dead at Bombay hospital in Indore. “He has been admitted to the hospital, can’t say anything else right now. He had shot himself in the head,” Jayant Rathore from Indore police told ANI. The controversial godman who was also the advisor to many politicians was reportedly in a lot of stress and depression due to personal reasons, according to some media reports. He shot himself at 1.57 pm, about an hour after his last tweet.

‘मासिक शिवरात्रि’ को ‘महाशिवरात्रि’ कहते हैं। दोनों पंचांगों में यह चन्द्र मास की नामाकरण प्रथा है, जो इसे अलग-अलग करती है। मै सभी भक्तगणों को इस पवन दिवस की बधाई एवं शुभकामनाये देता हु. pic.twitter.com/PrBf0rw5ZV — Bhaiyyuji Maharaj (@bhaiyujimaharaj) June 12, 2018

Maharaj had huge followers across the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. His original name was Udaysingh Deshmukh and had a huge fan following base. Read: Family, friends or caregivers should help suicidal people seek professional help immediately.

This is what the Indore police told ANI

He has been admitted to the hospital, can’t say anything else right now. He had shot himself in the head: Jayant Rathore, Indore Police on spiritual leader Bhayyuji Maharaj allegedly shoots himself pic.twitter.com/TJmW1QFhzK — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2018

Madhya Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan told ANI: “My tribute to saint Bhayyuji Maharaj (who allegedly committed suicide). The country has lost a person who was a confluence of culture, knowledge & selfless service.”

Meanwhile, Manak Agarwal of the Congress said, “Madhya Pradesh government had put pressure on him to accept privileges & support the government, which he refused to do. He was under a lot of mental pressure. CBI probe should be done.”

Also read: Suicide and mental health: Why we need to talk more about suicide

Image Source: ANI