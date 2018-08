Saturday sex is a fantasy, isn’t it? Surely, you’re hoping for a perfect climax, just like your partner might expect a perfect foreplay. All this is great but how about starting the night as a movie-night? The easiest thing to do is, put on a super hot movie on your laptop and place the laptop on your lap and watch the movie with your beloved. Right? WRONG.

Experts have kept repeating that sperm health could be hampered if you have a faulty lifestyle. These are 6 common mistakes that men commit which may hamper the sperm quality:

1) Wearing tight underwear: Men, if you are the kind who wears boxers all the time, here is the time to be glad about. According to a recent study published in the journal Human Reproduction, it was established that men who wore loose-fitting boxers have high sperm concentration than those who wear briefs.

Wearing a tight underwear raises the temperature around the groin region where scrotum is situated. Therefore, by wearing a tight fitting underwear, you are lowering your sperm count.

2) Insufficient sleep: Do we really need to tell you that sleep is important for your overall fertility? Dr Sanjay Kumawat, Consultant Psychiatrist and Sexologist, Fortis Mulund explains that it is important to sleep for 6-7 hours each night. Stress that is induced due to lack of sleep releases glucocorticoid, a hormone that suppresses the levels of Testosterone, which causes poor quality of sperms.

3) Cell phone in pant pockets: Weren’t pockets made for you to keep your phones? Sadly, NO. According to Dr Rajalaxmi Walavalkar, Consultant, IVF and Reproductive Surgery, Cocoon Fertility this could hamper your fertility. “Studies have shown that the radiation emitted from phones could cause DNA damage to sperm and heat from a phone could raise the temperature inside your scrotum and hamper sperm quality.”

4) Placing the laptop on your lap: This is a common mistake that men are committing. When you place your laptop on your laps, the heat from your laptop is actually affecting the temperature of the testicles that are located outside the body in order to keep them cool. This affects your fertility in the long run.

5) Consuming health supplements (in excess): According to Dr Kumawat, “Most of the health supplements contain Androgens or male hormones. Anything that helps you build muscle by increasing your Testosterone levels, can damage your sperm.”

6) Consuming too much of soy in your diet: Listen up men, please cut down on that soy milk you consume daily. Here’s why. Soy is an excellent food to increase the production of female hormones, but that in turn reduces male hormones in the body. So it is best to refrain from having them.

Image Source: Shutterstock