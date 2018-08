We know you always thought that talking about underwear and hygiene is a hyped thing, especially men, as we know you don’t care too much about it. But listen, there are reasons why you need to worry about hygiene and the right kind of underwear. Of course, studies have shown that people who wear tight underwear which is not made of a breathable material (read cotton fabric) are at greater risk of damaging their sperm and end up with low sperm count. This could affect a man’s fertility and confidence too. However, wearing tight underwear is not just restricted to low sperm count there are a number of health crises that they can face, here are a few of them:

Lack of circulation and erection problem: Wearing tight-fitting underwear for long hours for a prolonged period can hamper blood circulation down there. Lack of blood supply can damage the tissues and nerve endings in the penile area which can affect erection and slow down the excitement of one’s sexual life.

Increases risk of UTIs: Of course UTI in men is less heard about but they do happen and one reason could be tight underwear. These skin-tight fits that are not made of cotton can reduce air circulation in the intimate areas making it damp and sweaty. Excess sweat in the area can lead to bacterial growth and infections. Sometimes this could be a reason for a UTI in men too.

Skin diseases: Tight underwear could lead to too much fiction in the sensitive area leading to a tear or bruise in the groin area or the inner thighs. The symptoms of skin problem in the area include red spots, bruises and damaged skin.

Low sperm count: This is the obvious one, so we are keeping it for the last. Wearing tight underwear increases the temperature around the scrotum which reduces sperm production and damages the healthy ones too.

So, there are quite a few good reasons to ditch that designer underwear and pick up the boxer shorts instead.