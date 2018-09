A new study revealed that a small number of people who are infected with HIV-1 produce antibodies that fight the virus. These antibodies develop an effective vaccine against HIV. According to the Science Daily report, a Swiss research team at the University of Zurich and University Hospital Zurich (USZ) has been searching for these factors for years. As the research into developing an HIV vaccine focuses on discovering the factors responsible for the production of such antibodies.

However, several have already been identified: For example, the virus load and the diversity of the viruses, the duration of the infection, and the ethnicity of the affected person can all influence the body’s immune response.

Huldrych Günthard, deputy director of the Department of Infectious Diseases and Hospital Epidemiology at USZ reportedly said that in their new study they were able to identify another factor, the genome of the HI virus.

According to the Swiss HIV Cohort Study and the Zurich Primary HIV Infection Study, the starting point for the researchers was the data and bio-banked blood samples of around 4,500 HIV-infected people.

The research group leader at USZ, Roger Kouyos reportedly explained that by comparing the immune response of patients, they were able to show that the HI virus has an influence on the extent and specificity of the antibody reactions.

Antibodies acting against HIV bind to proteins found on the surface of the virus. According to virus strain and subtype, these envelope proteins differ. Therefore, the researchers examined more closely a patient pair with very similar virus genomes and a very strong activity of broadly neutralizing antibodies at the same time.

Alexandra Trkola, virologist and head of the Institute of Medical Virology at UZH reportedly explained that they discovered that there must be a special envelope protein that causes an efficient defence.

It is necessary to pinpoint the envelope proteins and virus strains that lead to the formation of broadly acting antibodies in order to be able to develop an effective vaccine against HIV-1. Therefore the team planned to widen the search. Trkola reportedly said that they have found one candidate. Based on that, they now want to begin developing an immunogen ourselves.