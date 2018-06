Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following and is a household name due to his flawless acting, dance and comic timing. The Kick star is also known for his hairstyles. Admit it! Many boys have tried to sport his ‘Tere Naam’ hairstyle or French beard look and subtle hairstyle from the movie ‘Kick’. Truly, the tiger of Bollywood is a trendsetter and a poster boy for many. Whatever the Wanted star does become a trend – his shirtless act, his dance, his amazing hosting, his varied looks and so on. Salman is ruling the roost!

His Instagram pictures give us the glimpse of his various hairstyles. Take a look…

This hairstyle of Salman in ‘Race 3’ is winning hearts. Isn’t it?

Salman can be seen wearing a cap in the below picture. Cheers to his rough and tough look. He looks so handsome here!

Sallu had shocked everyone with his hairstyle and moustache in the movie ‘Sultan’. Salman nailed it! We are in his awe!

He guy next door look here looks fabulous! His hairdo and French beard look in the below picture will make you fall in love with him all over again!

The flamboyant and charismatic star is an inspiration for many and still continues to our hearts!

