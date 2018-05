The only talk of the B-town right now is #SonamKiShadi. Sonam who is getting married to a Delhi-based industrialist Anand Ahuja just celebrated her Mehendi ceremony, which is a very important ceremony before marriage in Indian culture and the pictures and videos of her Mehendi are breaking the internet, rightly so. The fashionista was looking like a dream on her Mehendi ceremony and can be seen dancing away in joy. Her Mehendi design is quite intricate and looks beautiful. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s much-awaited wedding is taking place tomorrow i.e. 5th of May 2018.

You have to take a look at their Mehendi pictures and videos to believe how amazing she looked on her Mehendi ceremony.

Don’t you want to get married right away? If you are going to get married soon, here are a few latest Mehendi design inspiration that you must take a look at:

Tell us which one is your favourite in the comment section below.

