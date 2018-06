Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who wasn’t the most vocal about her relationship with hubby Anand Ahuja, has finally revealed the moment when she realised Anand was the love of her life.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ star took to social media to share about their first date, which took place in London.

“Recalling my first date ‘I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game… That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life.’ #EverydayPhenomenal @anandahuja For @VogueIndia,” wrote Sonam.

The newly-wed couple appears on the latest cover of Vogue magazine. Sonam and Ahuja have shared their special moments and feelings about each other as the special issue has documented their wedding journey.

The ‘Neerja’ star also shared another snippet from the interview where she shared how supportive Anand is.

“‘Anand is so encouraging when it comes to my work that he didn’t blink when I told him I was flying to Cannes two days after the wedding or that I was getting into promotions straightaway. There was no argument, just acceptance-you gotta do what you gotta do.’#EverydayPhenomenal @anandahuja For @VogueIndia,” she wrote.