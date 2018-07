Sonali Bendre, the ‘Sarfarosh’ star today wrote a heartfelt post about how she is currently fighting cancer. In the social media posts that she put out just now, she wrote in great detail about how she feels it is a challenge that she is ready to take head-on.

‘A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York,’ she wrote.

A few months ago, Irrfan Khan, an actor par excellence, recently revealed on his social media that he is fighting neuroendocrine tumour. The Piku star tweeted about how he was hit by a rare medical condition.

The Lunch Box actor said in an interview that there are always times when life hits you unexpectedly and gives you challenges that you are forced to accept. ‘I had been in a different game, I was travelling on a speedy train ride, had dreams, plans, aspirations, goals, was fully engaged in them. And suddenly someone taps on my shoulder and I turn to see. It’s the TC: “Your destination is about to come. Please get down.” I am confused: “No, no. My destination hasn’t come.” “No, this is it. This is how it is sometimes.”’ He is also currently undergoing treatment.

We hope both of these stars live a long and healthy life!

Image Source: Instagram- @iamsonalibendre/ Twitter -@irrfank