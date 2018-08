Salt is bad for your heart, that’s what you’ve always heard, right? Well, yes, that’s true! And a new research has just confirmed that for the vast majority of the population, sodium consumption does not increase health risks except for those who are having more than five grams a day, the equivalent of 2.5 teaspoons of salt. There have been many studies done previously on salt intake and health hazards, but they have all been on individual levels, and that makes this particular study even more groundbreaking.

What does the study say?

The research, published in the journal, The Lancet, has been done by scientists of the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) of McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences, along with research colleagues from 21 other countries in a study that’s going to affect a vast majority of population.

The study followed 94,000 people, aged between 35 to 70 for eight years from 18 countries around the world and found that there is an associated risk of cardiovascular disease and strokes only where the average intake of salt was more than 5g a day.

“The World Health Organization recommends consumption of less than two grams of sodium a day as a preventative measure against cardiovascular disease, but there is little evidence in terms of improved health outcomes that individuals ever achieve at such a low level,” said Andrew Mente, first author of the study and a PHRI researcher. He added that the American Heart Association recommends 1.5 grams of sodium a day for individuals at risk of heart disease.

Where does India stand?

In a study done in 2016, the average salt intake of an Indian was 10.98 per cent, that is more than double of what’s recommended by the WHO or the American Heart Association. However, in the study done by McMaster University, the researchers found that China was the only country where 80 per cent of communities have a sodium intake of more than five grams a day.

Besides Canada, the study took the date from Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile, China, Columbia, India, Iran, Malaysia, occupied Palestinian territory, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.

Image source: Shutterstock