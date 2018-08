You probably wouldn’t know if you snore in your sleep, but if you do we are sure your partner might have complained about this nuisance multiple times. Snoring doesn’t mean that you are sound sleep. In fact, it can lead to poor sleep quality and quantity too. About 90 million Americans suffer from snoring; as many as half of those may have the sleep disorder obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). In India, the scenario is equally grim. A recent survey was conducted on people less than 25 years of age at King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India from August 2009 to July 2011 found out that 93 per cent of adults suffer from one or the other kind of sleep-related problems that fall under obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS). However, due to lack of knowledge and awareness, most people think that snoring and sleep apnea are the same and use the terms interchangeably. But they are two different conditions and snoring can be a symptom of sleep apnea.

The differences

Snoring is a condition where there is some obstruction in the nose, mouth, throat or lungs that blocks breathing while sleeping producing a soft or loud and unpleasant sound. The noisy sound that a snorer makes is due to the obstruction to the free flow of air through the passages at the back of the mouth and nose. This area is the part of the airway where the tongue and upper throat meet the soft palate and uvula. When these structures strike each other and vibrate during breathing at sleep, it is called snoring. Snoring is more due to a physiological problem in the airways than due to an actual health crisis. People who are primary snorers (where the problem is physiological) are usually obese with excess soft tissue in the neck that can lead to airway narrowing. Children with large tonsils and adenoids often snore, poor muscle tone in the tongue and throat, obstructed nasal airways, long soft palate and/or uvula. Sometimes the trigger could also be a common cold, sinusitis or tonsils that lead to blockage in the airways.

But sleep apnea is a serious condition in which your breathing is obstructed. This condition can make you wake up in order to start breathing again. Primary snorers will not wake up in the middle of the night. One way to tell the difference between snoring and OSA is to look for the symptoms of sleep apnea: apart from snoring people who suffer from sleep apnea wake up in the middle of the night gasping for air, feel sleepy during the day and are always snoozing with their mouth open. Another stark difference between primary snorers and sleep apnea patients are the way they snore. People with sleep apnea tend to snore more regularly and loudly, plus they often gasp for air in their sleep and you can sometimes hear them momentarily stop breathing. So this makes it clear that snoring and sleep apnea is not the same thing and the later is a dangerous condition.

Why should you worry about if you have sleep apnea?

In OSA a person experiences multiple episodes of breathing pauses greater than 10 seconds at a time. It happens due to upper airway narrowing or collapse. This results in lower amounts of oxygen in the blood (since you are not breathing enough), which causes the heart to work harder. It also disrupts the natural sleep cycle, which makes people feel weary and restless in the morning. Apnea patients may experience 30 to 300 such events per night.

Who should worry?

If you snore and also suffer from sleep apnea it is a cause of concern as it increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, obesity, diabetes, heart failure, irregular heartbeats and leads to daytime sleepiness. This is why it is necessary to get treated for sleep apnea. Sleep apnea can be treated in multiple ways – medication, surgery or CPAP therapy. However, CPAP is considered to be the gold standard of treatment for people suffering from sleep apnea.