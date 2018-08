What do you do when you meet your friends for dinner after, say 4 months? Most obviously, you would want to click a nice selfie and upload on social media. But what if those baggy eyes or dark circles spoil the charm? Simply, use that Snapchat filter to look great. Moreover, editing options are always your go-to for further beautification. Sounds very normal, right?

Except for the fact that apart from doing just this, some people are now rushing to plastic surgeons for actually beautifying themselves or altering their facial features like they appeared after that Snapchat filter. Trust us, we aren’t kidding.

What is ‘Snapchat dysmorphia’?

This form of dysmorphia is derived from Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD). According to the Mayo Clinic, BDD is characterized by obsession over one’s perceived physical flaws, even those that may be invisible to others. People suffering from BDD generally opt for plastic surgeries simply because they believe this flaw is overtly ugly.

Now, when we talk about snapchat dysmorphia, studies have found that many people are rushing to plastic surgeons in order to look as flawless as they look with these social media filters. “A new phenomenon called ‘Snapchat dysmorphia’ has popped up, where patients are seeking out surgery to help them appear like the filtered versions of themselves,” said Neelam Vashi, from the Boston University in Massachusetts, US reportedly.

“Filtered selfies can make people lose touch with reality, creating the expectation that we are supposed to look perfectly primped all the time,” she added, in the paper published in the journal JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery Viewpoint.

Whether it is BDD or this snapchat dysmorphia, it affects women or young girls more than men. “BDD has always been more prevalent in females. This is because the society has set a certain standard for women about how they must look good all the time. Validation to look good and instant gratification has become a priority now- and this trend is worrisome,” explained Dr Heena Merchant Pandit, Associate professor, Department of Psychiatry, Sion Hospital.

How does social media drive you to plastic surgeries?

“That filter makes your nose look much bigger, don’t use it henceforth,” could be a casual comment on your picture by an acquaintance. It could be dismissed as a creepy remark by some. But if we tell you that there are people who approach doctors to get that ‘big nose’ corrected- you would be shocked, won’t you? But that’s the reality.

We all want to look our best all the time. In fact, who doesn’t want to look great? There is no harm in this desire. But when you start obsessing over looks, so much so that you want to alter your appearance for a selfie, it is worrisome. According to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, around 55 per cent of facial plastic surgeons report seeing patients who have wanted to undergo surgeries purely to look good in selfies. This snapchat dysmorphia, a relatively new phenomenon is just an extension of that.

How do you treat yourself?

Snapchat and other photo-based social media have changed the way people look at themselves, say studies. “Social media addiction is a real problem, especially among teenagers these days. The internet addiction could be as dangerous as it sounds. Instant gratification can be an ego boost for some while, for some, it is equated to their worth. When people come to us with this addiction, we ask them to gradually cut down on social media,” explained Dr Heena.

Some ways to cut down on social media addiction:

Get a clear understanding that social media is a medium for fun and frolic, keep it at that. Know that handful of likes or comments cannot be equated to your being or good looks. Counselling: The anonymity of social media is its most important feature. The reason it is anonymous is purely so that you aren’t affected by what the trolls tell you. Co-morbid conditions:If none of these work, medications can be started to treat underlying conditions like depression- if need be. Seek help: A thorough psychiatric history must be taken to understand what is the cause of this condition. Social-media breaks: Go offline for a few days, every now and then. Trust us, you’ll feel much better.

Image source: Shutterstock