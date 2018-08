Smoking is bad for health is a known fact, but its impact on adolescents are way higher than once though. And according to a University of Cincinnati study published in the journal Pediatrics, as little as one hour of exposure to tobacco smoke per week can significantly impact the health of teens.

According to the researchers, teenagers who are exposed to just one hour of second-hand smoke per week are 1.5 times more likely to find it harder to exercise; 2 times more likely to experience breathlessness during or after exercise; 2 times more likely to have a dry cough at night and 1.5 times more likely to miss school due to illness.

For the study, the scientists collected data from a 2014-15 national survey that looked at tobacco use and related health issues among Americans who were 12 years old and above. A total of 7,389 non-smoking teens without asthma were included in the study.

“There is no safe level of second-hand smoke exposure,” said Ashley Merianos, the lead author of the study and an assistant professor in UC’s School of Human Services. “Even a small amount of exposure can lead to more emergency department visits and health problems for teens. That includes not just respiratory symptoms, but lower overall health.”

Dr. Merianos was of the opinion that the need of the hour is to curb down teens’ exposure to smoke. “Healthcare providers or other health professionals can offer counselling to parents and other family members who smoke to help them quit smoking, and parents should be counselled on how to prevent and reduce their adolescent’s second-hand smoke exposure,” she said. “Also, health professionals should educate teens on the dangers associated with tobacco use to prevent initiation.”

“Additionally, health professionals can help parents and family members establish home and car smoking bans,” Dr. Merianos concluded.

Image source: Shutterstock