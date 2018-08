Tobacco is dangerous to your health no matter how you smoke it. Not only lungs they can affect your entire body. From nicotine to tar and acetone, none of the substances in tobacco is safe. Smoking can lead to long-term health issues. But now using wearable technology can help to reduce the smoking habit. Recently, researchers have developed an automatic alert system for helping people to quit smoking by sending video messages.

It is basically a smartphone app. According to hansindia.com report, initially, the app is only available for Android users. The app sends 20 to 200-second video messages automatically to smokers when the sensor detects specific body and arm movements associated with smoking.

The study was published in the journal Smart Health, where the researchers recruited a small group of people to test the wearable technology and later it has gained a lot of popularity in the fight against addiction.

Ming-Chun Huang, the lead author from the Case Western Reserve University in the US said, “We have been able to differentiate between a single motion, which could be confused with eating or drinking, and a sequence of motions more clearly linked to the act of smoking a cigarette.”

According to the researchers, this is the first mobile alert system which will provide a personalized plan and mindfulness training for quitting smoking. It will also comprise of personalized text-messaging service that reminds the user of either their own plan to quit, or sends video messages that stress the health and financial benefits of quitting.

Earlier the other research has shown that cigarettes contain more than 7,000 chemicals which includes nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide.

Further, the National Cancer Institute has reported that there are 69 known cancer-causing agents in tobacco smoke.

The Case Western Reserve system more accurately tracked smoking activity based on the sensors, while the researchers said that most previous studies have relied on smokers self-reporting how often they smoked.

Image Source: Shutterstock