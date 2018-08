Eyes are the most sophisticated pair of organs that has to bear all the brunt of pollution, dust, dirt, poking of fingers, and occasional encounters with outside objects touching them, but still keep working. They do deserve a lot of respect. And add to that the only organ that doesn’t have its own blood supply!

So how do they work? Tears – the basal tears that create a thin layer on our eyeballs are full of moisture and nutrients that keep the ball rolling (pun intended). And now researchers from Purdue University have figured out that these tears are a way to monitor blood glucose level.

The team is trying to combine contact lenses with sensor technology that can figure how is the individual is holding up with diabetes and his sugar levels.

Chi Hwan Lee, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering who led the Purdue team of researchers, reportedly said, “I was fascinated by Google’s smart lens several years ago in that it can continuously monitor the wearer’s health conditions in a non-invasively manner, simply by wearing the lens! But at the same time, I learned that they use their custom-made transparent lens which might limit their manufacturability, biocompatibility, and long-term wearability. Since then, I became very interested in developing an alternative way to directly construct the sensors on the surface of commercially-available soft contact lenses.”

Using a new process, called interfacial debonding, Dr. Lee’s team separated thin-film electronics from their own wafer substrate, and then printed them onto the contact lenses. The glucose sensors, that were put on the contact lens, covered by a thin layer of transparent, biocompatible, and breathable polymer, thus implicating that the lens won’t interfere with the normal vision of the wearer.

While this is still the building process, the University will soon test the devices. Eyes were always regarded the window to the soul and mind, and now, thanks to technology, it will indicate your health as well.

Image source: Shutterstock