According to a study conducted by the American Society of Nephrology, sleep duration may influence the health-related quality of life (HRQOL) experienced by individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

In patients with CKD, fatigue, lack of energy, and drowsiness are the most common symptoms that result in poor health-related quality of life (HRQOL), a patient’s comprehensive perception of physical and mental health.

To examine it further, researcher Kyu-Beck Lee, and colleagues examined data from 1910 adults.

The team found that 7-hour sleepers had the highest HRQOL, based on survey scores. There was an inverted U-shaped relationship between sleep duration and HRQOL so that those who slept less than 5 hours/day or more than 9 hours/day had lower HRQOL.

“Our findings suggest that short or long sleep duration is independently associated with low HRQOL in adults with CKD. Sleep duration is an important predictor of HRQOL in CKD,” said Lee.

Additional studies are needed to determine whether promoting optimal sleep among patients may improve their health outcomes, claimed the research.

The study appears in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. (ANI)

Source: IANS

