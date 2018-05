Who doesn’t want a good night’s sleep? For most of us, a perfect Sunday is the one with no alarms set, a lazy and a hazy morning, bedside book/ phone and just your loved one besides! But in actuality, sleep is the best remedy and the only thing that your body needs to recover from anything (right from a heartbreak to a bone break!). But if the body doesn’t get its quota of sleep, it starts reacting. Sameer (name changed on request), 20, is a shift worker and works throughout the night and sleeps through the day. However, on a Friday, he couldn’t finish his work and hence had to stay through the following day and 2 more nights that followed were similar. On the last day of his shift, while returning from work, he slept off while driving and fell off his two-wheeler. Fortunately for him, he didn’t get injured, however, was found on the road by a friend. That is how he got admitted to LTMG Sion Hospital.

What happened next?

‘Sleep deprivation is very common these days. Especially with cabbies, shift workers etc. But this was peculiar because after Sameer got admitted, he slept for 3 days straight and got up to be absolutely normal,’ said Dr Sagar Karia, senior psychiatrist at Sion Hospital and secretary of Bombay Psychiatric Society.

Sleep Deprivation Delirium

This is a condition of absolute sleep deprivation without any indulgence of substance abuse or comorbidity. In this condition, the person might either experience total confusion about where they are or about the time of the day or might just fall off sleeping. It is a confused state of mind which is characterised by restlessness, illusions, and incoherence of speech,’ said Dr Karia.

Treatment

Given that the delirium is caused due to lack of sleep, one best way is to sleep well. ‘However, in this case, we also gave him some medication. He is doing better now. One must know that food and sleep should never be compromised.’

Image Source: Shutterstock