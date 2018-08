We all love to hit the snooze button and catch some more sleep before starting the day. But there are some who do not have that privilege, and while the world may think that you are being lazy, you probably are doing the right thing. Because if a new study is to be believed, then men who don’t get enough sleep have increased chances of cardiovascular diseases.

According to the findings of the study, middle-aged men who usually sleep for less than five hours every night have double the risk of undergoing a major cardiovascular attack in the next two decades, compared to those who sleep for seven to eight hours.

For this study, which was presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2018, the researchers picked 800 50-year-old men and divided in four categories – Five or less hours per night, six hours, seven to eight hours and more than eight hours – according to their sleeping habits.

Post that, they were tracked for 21 years, during which different cardiovascular events were logged, such as heart attack, stroke and death from cardiovascular disease. The study found that men who slept for less than or about five hours were more likely to get high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. It was also established that they have higher chances of being smokers and doing less physical activities.

The study went on to find that the group which slept for less than five hours were at double the risk of suffering from a cardiovascular event by 71 years of age, compared to those who got seven to eight hours of sleep per night. This particular risk remained the same even after adjusting for risk factors such as obesity and diabetes.

Study author Moa Bengtsson, from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden said that people who have busy lives feel that sleeping is a waste of time, but their study suggests otherwise, She also added that in their study the increased cardiovascular risk, associated less sleep, was similar to smoking or having diabetes at age of 50.

Dr. Bengtsson concluded that it was an observational study to find the link between less sleep and cardiovascular diseases, and they cannot conclude that short sleep causes cardiovascular disease. However, the findings do suggest that sleep is important and that should be a wake-up call for everyone.

