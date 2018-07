Sleep apnoea is a kind of sleep disorder that causes poor sleep quality due to heavy snoring, uncontrollable pauses in breathing and suddenly waking up startled. Someone with sleep apnoea might repeatedly stop breathing up to 30 times per hour without being aware of it at all at night. However, many people with sleep apnoea think that they actually get a good sleep.

If it is more than heavy breathing then it can lead to various negative symptoms. In normal breathing, frequent breaks can cause less oxygen to flow to the other parts of the body as well as the brain. The common symptoms of sleep apnoea include poor sleep, choking noises, snoring, feelings of fatigue and anxiety.

Missing sleep can actually take years off your life. The long-term sleep apnoea complications include stroke, an increased risk for heart disease, diabetes, depression, memory problems, viruses, obesity, and sexual dysfunction.

To help control symptoms many people with sleep apnoea use a breathing mask, but this won’t stop the underlying problems associated with sleep apnoea, including inflammation of the throat muscles. However, sleep apnoea can be prevented by losing weight, reducing inflammation, making lifestyle modifications, improving diet and by exercising regularly.

According to a study published in Sleep Medicine, researchers discovered that an individual can have both narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnoea. Daytime sleepiness is the hallmark of narcolepsy, which occurs without any warning at any time and any place.

However, there are 5 common treatments of sleep apnoea:

Oral appliance: This appliance prevents the airway from collapsing by holding the tongue in position or by sliding the patient’s jaw forward so patients can breathe while they sleep.

Surgery: Though, surgery is not the right choice for everyone. Some people may benefit more from surgery than others. The areas for surgery include soft palate and uvula, tonsils and adenoids, tonsils, upper and lower jaw.

Weight Management: If someone is obese or overweight then weight loss can help improve or eliminate your patient’s sleep apnoea symptoms.

Lifestyle Changes: Making some lifestyle changes can help in preventing sleep apnoea.

Positional Therapy: It may involve wearing a special device around your waist or back. It keeps you sleeping in the side position.

Image Source: Shutterstock